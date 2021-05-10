Monday, May 10, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is going nowhere despite his retirement in 2022.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Monday morning, Kabogo told his host Kamau Wa Githinji that Uhuru will still be in power even after his retirement in 2022.

The former county boss went further and stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta is the only leader who can decide who will succeed him ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“Kamau wa Githinji: What is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s next Political move ahead of the 2022 General Elections?

William Kabogo: H.E. President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta is actually going nowhere. He will decide on the person who will succeed him,” Kabogo said.

Kabogo is a close confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta and it is also alleged that he is among the Mount Kenya power-brokers.

So whatever he speaks in the field of politics, especially the Mount Kenya region politics, it actually explains much about the Son of Jomo‘s next political move

The Kenyan DAILY POST