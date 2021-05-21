Friday, May 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be afraid of fronting a candidate in the upcoming by-election in Kiambaa going by what Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, told Citizen TV Presenter Yvonne Okwara on Thursday.

Tuju, who was defending the ruling party against the defeats in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii ward by-elections, said the party lost due to lack of funds to finance candidates.

He said in the looming Kiambaa by-election slated for July 15, the party will not conduct nominations because it has no funds to carry out the exercise.

“We will use the boardroom meeting to decide our candidate. Nominations are expensive and we have no money to engage in such an activity,” Tuju said.

Political pundits have termed Tuju’s remarks as an excuse to bow out of the by-election that has attracted 12 candidates, including People Empowerment People(PEP ) candidate, Raymond Kuria.

Kuria is being fronted by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who is giving Uhuru sleepless nights in the Mt Kenya region.

Kuria on Tuesday humiliated the Son of Jomo after his candidate, George Koimburi, won the Juja by-election.

Uhuru’s candidate, Susan Wakapee came second.

The Kenyan DAILY POST