Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has proven to be a real threat not only to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other competitors but also to President Uhuru Kenyatta, especially after the recent victories over Jubilee in Mt. Kenya.

Ruto’s win in London Ward, Rurii Ward, and by extension Juja Constituency, has unsettled the president who has called for a concerted effort to defeat the DP by any means necessary going forward.

According to sources, Uhuru has asked his handshake partner, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to reach out to the One Kenya Alliance chiefs to form a super alliance that will face Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

Uhuru asked the ODM leader, a key cog in his succession plan, to reach out to the big wigs in private talks, which have already begun in readiness for the next General Election.

The Opposition leader is also holding talks with Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho to resume active politics, especially in the coastal region, which is deeply divided.

So far, Raila’s ally and businessman Edwin Ng’ong’o, has reportedly held private talks with KANU chairperson Gideon Moi on negotiations of a broader alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST