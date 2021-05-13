Thursday May 13, 2021 – Vocal Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has made an about-turn on the eviction of Deputy President William Ruto from the Hustler’s mansion.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Murathe, who had initially claimed the DP would be evicted from the so-called hustler’s mansion, turned around and said he was not talking about physical eviction but alienation.

He noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta has already alienated Ruto from State House and that is enough eviction.

“Eviction is not about the physical removal from the Karen mansion.”

“Eviction is body language…You don’t just walk into the State House unless you are invited or cleared,” he added.

The former Gatanga Member of Parliament questioned Ruto’s continuous absence from state functions with the latest being the visit by Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“Why was he (Ruto) not on hand to receive the Tanzanian president?”

“He was not at the functions held by Suluhu including meetings and the dinner and that is enough to tell you that he is not wanted.

“Uhuru has kicked him to the sidelines,” Murathe stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST