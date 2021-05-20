Thursday, May 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is oozing with rage following Jubilee’s embarrassing losses in the just concluded by-elections.

Yesterday, Uhuru kicked out government officials and Jubilee leaders who went to State House to explain the Juja, Kiambu, and Rurii, Nyandarua by-election losses.

According to sources at State House, Uhuru was angered by the outcomes of the results especially after losing to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in the Juja by-election.

Kuria’s candidate George Koimburi was declared the new Juja MP after trouncing Jubilee’s Susan Njeri Waititu. Koimburi vied on the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) ticket.

In Rurii, UDA candidate Francis Muraya defeated Jubilee’s Peter Thinji.

Uhuru was upset by losing to his deputy William Ruto in several by-elections in the past months considering that the duo’s relationship is broken.

“He chased everyone away at the State House.”

“He ordered them to leave and go home as they had not provided enough explanation as to why they lost the by-elections.”

“The President argued that the officials should have done enough research and homework before pushing Jubilee to contest in the elections,” the source stated.

