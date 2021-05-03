Monday, May 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken about the weekend meeting between Deputy President William Ruto and some Mt Kenya leaders.

During the meeting held at a Maasai Mara Resort, the leaders from the mountainous region gave Ruto a list of demands he must meet before getting support from the vote-rich area.

In a phone interview with Inooro TV on Monday, Uhuru said the Mt Kenya leaders who met Ruto are free to meet him so long as they negotiate what is good for the community.

The son of Jomo also said the leaders are within their political rights to do so provided the region is united.

“I want to thank those who have stood behind me and support my quest to see a united country.

“When we met in Sagana I told you that we must do these things step by step and we don’t need to rush.

“However, I won’t condemn those of you who have been meeting with various political leaders because it is within your rights to do so, “Uhuru told Inooro TV.

While addressing the rumors around his preferred successor, the president has been on record saying that he has not endorsed anyone to succeed him.

According to Uhuru, his main agenda through the BBI is to see a united country and not to pick his successor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST