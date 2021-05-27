Thursday, May 27, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be fattening former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for slaughter in 2022, going by an incident that happened during the National Prayer Breakfast at Parliament Buildings on Thursday.

In a photo that has since gone viral, Uhuru was captured with his deputy, William Ruto, looking at their watches as if they were scheduling or saying it is time to start something.

The photo left many Kenyans guessing on what they were planning, especially one year to the 2022 presidential election.

Renowned Criminal lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, was among Kenyans who reacted to the photo that has already sent panic in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s camp.

“It is time. How you interpret that, is your problem,” Ombeta posted on his Twitter page.

Here is the photo that has left Baba’s supporters with more questions than answers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.