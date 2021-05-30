Sunday, May 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has canceled the planned train trip from Naivasha to Kisumu with his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, to celebrate this year’s Madaraka Day.

Addressing the press yesterday, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena stated that the duo will not be using the train as was initially planned due to unavoidable circumstances.

Instead, she stated that the president and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will travel to Kisumu today using the military plane for a three-day tour by plane.

During his three-day tour to the lakeside city, the Head of State will officially open National Government projects, inspect ongoing projects and launch new projects.

President Uhuru is expected to commission several projects including; Kisumu Port, the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, the Lake Basin Development Authority Mall, a ship at the dry dock, the marine school, and the Uhuru Business Park.

Kanze Dena also revealed that the president will be accompanied by his Burundi counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye and first lady Angeline Ndayubaha during his tour to the lake region.

“He will join President Kenyatta during his tour of the various National Government Projects in Kisumu County and the Nyanza Region,” Kanze stated.

She further stated that Uhuru has appealed to Kenyans to continue observing the Covid-19 containment measures as they celebrate the 58th Madaraka Day Celebrations.

“His excellency appeals to the passionate residents of Kisumu City to give the best account of themselves by avoiding situations that may compromise national efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kanze stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST