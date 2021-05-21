Friday, May 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to pacify waters over the looming collapse of the handshake after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga accused him and his government of brutalizing his supporters using the police in the just concluded by-elections.

The handshake has also suffered a severe blow after the High Court ruling that rendered it null and void.

But in a bid to be in Raila’s good books and save the handshake, Uhuru’s Government has appointed Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga to be a board member of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

In a gazette notice released on May 21, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe selected Dr. Akinyi, who is Raila Odinga’s younger sister, to sit on the board for three years.

Also appointed are Prof Timothy Mwololo, Dr. George Njoroge, and Marstella Bahati Kahindi with the appointment taking effect from May 17, 2021.

Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga was the first Kenyan woman to obtain a doctorate in chemistry.

She is also a Trustee of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation and the Pan Africa Petroleum Limited.

Dr. Akinyi has also worked as a senior assistant secretary for the Commission for University Education and a chief chemist at the Pyrethrum Board of Kenya.

She has served as a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi for over 13 years.

Wenwa and her sister Beryl Odinga schooled with two of Uhuru’s sisters, Kristina Pratt and Jenny Wamboi at The Kenya High School.

The Kenyan DAILY POST