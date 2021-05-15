Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna welcomed the High Court ruling that rendered the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) null and void.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement General now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga arrested and charged for attempting to mutilate the constitution through illegal means.

Venting on Twitter, Miguna said the promoters of the constitutional amendment bill led by the president and the former prime minister should be held accountable.

“Now we must arrest, fine and jail conman, Raila Odinga, despot Uhuru Kenyatta alongside their supporters like James Orengo, Atwoli and Junet,” he tweeted.

The lawyer argued the leaders involved knew the truth about the illegality of the BBI document but still pushed it through.

In the ruling delivered by a five-judge bench, Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita, and Teresia Matheka declared the document unconstitutional.

“The BBI was the president’s initiative which is contrary to Article 257 of the Constitution.”

“The task force that morphed to a steering committee was an unlawful and unconstitutional outfit. It was invalid from the beginning,” the judges said.

