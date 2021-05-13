Thursday May 13, 2021 – The deep state is reportedly in panic following an assurance by a Deputy President William Ruto allied MP to expose what happened in Parliament that led to the passing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is being fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has vowed to expose the name of a senior member of parliament he claims was used by Uhuru and Raila to bribe colleagues during the BBI vote in the National Assembly.

Speaker Justin Muturi had on Tuesday issued a directive ordering three MPs to report to the National Assembly chambers today to answer to allegations of disorderly conduct after MPs asked him to call out the lawmakers for disorderly conduct.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, his Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro, and Nyali’s Mohamed Ali face charges of issuing disparaging remarks against their colleagues, who voted for the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020.

They took issue with Kuria for claiming that some lawmakers were handed Sh100,000 to vote in favour of the BBI Bill and Nyoro for calling them sell-outs, and supporting the Gatundu South legislator’s sentiments.

However, Ndindi Nyoro, in a defiant response yesterday, promised to not only appear before the speaker and honour his summon, but to also table proof showing that his claims were, after all, valid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST