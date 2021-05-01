Saturday, May 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his camp are reportedly in panic mode following a meeting between Deputy President William Ruto, economist David Ndii and a section of Mt. Kenya politicians.

Ruto, Ndii, and the politicians allied to the DP went for a three-day retreat at the Maasai Mara game reserve to discuss economic issues affecting Kenya and the 2022 succession politics.

David Ndii is expected to present a detailed analysis of how the country’s economic recovery plan can be implemented.

Ndii has been a huge critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

The economist has constantly accused Uhuru of focusing on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rather than reconstructing the economy.

Prior to the retreat, Ruto met former CBK Governor Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, who pledged to help him develop the new economic model through the African Economic Research Consortium.

Ruto’s Mt Kenya allies are further expected to heap pressure on the DP to unveil his 2022 lineup.

They are pushing him to nominate one of their own as his running mate lest they abandon his quest for the Presidency.

“We want to do a two-part negotiation, economic revival and then political interest. Who fits in to push implementation of that economic revival agenda,” Kimani Ichungwa, Kikuyu MP disclosed.

Kieni MP and Uhuru’s confidant, Kanini Kega, however, argued that the Head of State was Mt. Kenya’s kingpin and the only leader fit to revive the economy as he is the president.

“There can never be another person able to negotiate for Mt. Kenya unless it is the president or his appointee. All the others are misguided or are chasing after selfish interests.

“They have already declared support for Ruto and now they are pinning him with demands. Very interesting,” Kega criticised.

However, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, one of Ruto’s allies, urged Kanini and Uhuru’s camp to negotiate with ODM leader Raila Odinga and other politicians they feel are worth their time and desist from interfering with Tanga Tanga politics.

Ruto’s retreat comes a day after ODM leader Raila Odinga met with Mt.Kenya elders at his Karen home in Nairobi County yesterday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST