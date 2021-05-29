Saturday, May 29, 2021 – The planned Madaraka Day celebration in Kisumu has hit a speedbump.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta changed the venue at the last minute to the utter disappointment of many Luos who had planned to attend the rare celebrations.

The celebration which was set to be held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo in Kisumu may now be held at State House in Kisumu with a limited number of attendees.

This is despite the resources and manpower that Kisumu residents have put in to renovate the stadium and the city to host the president and the big event.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, the abrupt change of venue was due to the spike of Covid-19 cases in the lakeside city which has recorded the lethal Indian variant of the dreaded Coronavirus.

She also announced that the president will arrive in Kisumu tomorrow to begin his 3-day visit.

“The president is expected to arrive in Kisumu tomorrow (Sunday) ahead of a three-day state visit that will include the June 1 celebrations,” she said.

She said the president is expected to officially commission the Kisumu Port as well as the Uhuru business market complex.

The launch of other development projects in the region is to be communicated later.

She also confirmed that the Head of State and ODM leader Raila Odinga will not take a train ride to Kisumu as earlier planned.

