Saturday, May 15, 2021 – A funeral ceremony inKibengei Ward in Bungoma County was brought to a standstill for minutes after a fight broke out during the function.

The ceremony was going smoothly until Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was given a chance to address the mourners.

Barasa seemed to throw jabs at Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, sparking a confrontation from the county boss’ supporters.

The MP said he supports the impeachment of Governor Wangamati whom he accused of being corrupt.

From the video shared online, a man thought to be one of the Governor’s aides, is seen walking towards the MP, roughing him up and snatching the microphone from him.

A melee ensued with Barasa’s supporters engaging the Governor’s aid in a fistfight, momentarily turning the funeral ceremony into a boxing match.

Eventually, Barasa intervened and prevailed upon his irate supporters to cool down as the Governor’s aid was whisked to safety.

