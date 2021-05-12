Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Renowned comedian, Professor Hamo, is no longer working at Hot 96, where he was co-hosting a morning show with Jeff Koinange.

Although initial reports indicated that he was fired after he was recently embroiled in an ugly online drama with his baby mama Jemutai, it has now emerged that he left the job voluntarily in March.

According to blogger Mutai, Hamo just disappeared from his workstation about two months ago without notice and has never returned.

His bosses have been trying to contact him but he doesn’t pick their calls.

“Professor Hamo left Royal Media Services around March this year and has never returned.

“He simply disappeared and has since never returned calls from his bosses.

“My sources inform me that Royal Media never fired him, they had hoped he will return,” the renowned blogger tweeted.

Hamo has since been replaced by Clyde Katiba, the station’s Deputy Manager.

Katiba will continue co-hosting the morning show with Jeff Koinange.

