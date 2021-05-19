Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been turned into a State witness in the Ksh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), indicated that the governor will testify against her former PS Peter Mangiti over the looting of NYS.

She is expected to provide her statement regarding the scandal in which former Devolution & Planning PS Peter Mangiti and former NYS boss Nelson Githinji are accused of embezzling the funds in 2015.

“Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to testify as prosecution witness against former Devolution & Planning PS Peter Mangiti and former NYS boss Nelson Githinji over fraudulent payment of Ksh791 million from NYS,” read the statement in part.

The scandal broke in 2015 while Waiguru was serving as the Cabinet Secretary of Devolution, the Ministry in charge of NYS.

In 2016, Waiguru was, however, cleared by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) after claiming that she had acted as a whistle-blower.

The scam involved the loss of Ksh791 Million and an alleged conspiracy to steal Ksh695 Million at the service.

After the scandal broke, Waiguru resigned in 2015 amid mounting pressure from various quarters including the Opposition to leave office, after more graft cases were unearthed in her Ministry.

She explained that she stepped down because the attacks on her were also affecting her family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST