Monday, May 3, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju trekked for 50 kilometers as he celebrated a special milestone he has achieved since he was involved in a grisly accident that left 18 of his bones broken.

The CS without portfolio noted that it was miraculous he could hit such a milestone considering that he was on life support at some point in 2020.

“God is great. Considering where I was last year, I can only thank God. Thank you for your support and prayers as I went through the trauma of the accident,” stated Tuju.

Tuju was involved in a grisly accident on February 12, 2012, while on his way to the late Daniel Moi’s funeral in Kabarak.

Photos from the accident, which occurred at the Magina area on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, showed a badly damaged car.

He was airlifted from the scene to Karen Hospital for specialised treatment before he was flown to the United Kingdom.

In March that year, in a press conference, he disclosed that he was put on life support after his lungs collapsed and he had 13 broken ribs.

