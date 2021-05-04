Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – A meeting by Jubilee’s National Management Committee (NMC) to tame Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party flopped yesterday after members failed to agree on how to sever links with the DP’s new party.

NMC members met yesterday in Nairobi to outline how they would proceed with the plan to tame UDA, whose affiliated politicians were accused of sabotage and fighting the main party.

Jubilee’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju admitted that they are facing legal hurdles in severing ties with the Deputy President William Ruto linked party.

NMC failed to agree on how they would revoke the coalition agreement, two weeks after Tuju wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties on the dissolution of UDA.

“Yes, we met as NMC members but I am not in a position to deliberate on what we discussed.”

“We are still having another meeting on Tuesday, May 4, and then we shall give a brief,” Tuju stated.

Insiders disclosed that Jubilee sought the guidance of its lawyers to chart the way forward in the row and to also avoid litigation in case UDA narrows down on any loophole within the party’s constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST