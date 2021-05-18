Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju may regret threatening High Court Judges that stopped Raila Odinga’s BBI reggae with dire consequences for their action.

The CS without a portfolio further accused the judges, Justices Teresia Matheka, Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, and Chacha Mwita, of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta by referring to him as “Mr”, and also limiting his powers in his role as a symbol of national unity and for that there would be some repercussions.

“Judges should learn the word ‘interdependence’ because as soon as they finish a ruling, they need policemen to escort them home as guards or drivers.”

“ The world is much more complicated,” Tuju stated.

However, the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi led several lawyers and Kenyans in raising concerns over Tuju’s remarks.

“Raphael Tuju, hear and get me loud and clear.”

“Your behaviour seems to know no limit.”

“Judges volunteer to serve in an Arm of Government.”

“Their security is not a privilege but a right.”

“This is not the Uganda of the 1970s. Cross that line again and you will live to regret it,” Havi warned.

“Security to the judges is not a favour from the Executive but a right.”

“The police service is not the property of the state but of all Kenya citizens.”

“They must serve everybody without discrimination,” one J Kiprotich added.

Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo also warned Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government against retaliating over the BBI bill being discredited by the judges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST