Friday, May 28, 2021 – Divisions have rocked the ruling Jubilee Party as Kieleweke members get entangled in fresh power games ahead of 2022

According to sources, Jubilee is facing another implosion even before it heals from the wounds caused by Deputy President William Ruto breaking away and forming his own UDA party.

Reports indicate that Uhuru’s allies are currently pushing for an overhaul in the party’s leadership to strengthen it ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

They blamed Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman David Murathe, among other party leaders, for the recent Jubilee losses in the by-elections.

Speaking yesterday, a section of Jubilee MPs noted that the party’s popularity has since dipped across the country, and some radical surgery is necessary in readiness for 2022.

Led by National Assembly deputy Majority whip Maoka Maore who noted that the Pangangi house needs to be cleaned ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“The top priority of Jubilee at the moment is working on radical changes to the leadership.”

“The changes will be done soon,” the Igembe North MP stated.

Jubilee Advisory Council, the supreme decision-making authority of the party, has already advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to personally oversee changes at the Pangani House.

Nyeri Town legislator Ngunjiri Wambugu went on the record stating that the legislators will soon seize the activities of the party.

“Moving forward, you are going to see a stronger presence of MPs in the running of the party. We are going to take charge of the political aspects of the party,” Wambugu said.

Ngunjiri continued that moving forward, they will tell off those trying to kill the outfit adding that they can’t afford to face the general election with a weak party.

“As politicians, we have the most stake in the party and we would not want to approach the next elections when the party is weak.”

“When we see something wrong being done, we are definitely going to call it out,” he said.

