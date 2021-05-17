Monday, May 17, 2021 – Fast-rising Ugandan singer, Vinka, lost her cool after a thirsty male fan attempted to touch her inappropriately when she was performing in a sold-out gig over the weekend.
A video shared online shows the infuriated singer throwing a kick on the shameless man.
The heavy kick almost landed on the man’s head before bouncers intervened.
This should be a lesson to male fans fond of disrespecting female singers on stage.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
