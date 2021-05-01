Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Former KTN anchor, Ian Wafula, who now works for BBC, has built a one-of-a-kind house in Machakos County.

The construction of the two-story house that is built on top of a truck took six months and according to him, the construction was cheaper and quicker.

“I initially wanted to build a container home but later decided to get a truck and build around it instead,” he said.

He bought the old Government truck from a car yard in Thika at a throw-away price and towed it to Machakos.

Although the house appears small from the outside, it has a number of exquisite features that include a big screen, a bedroom, and a barbeque area.

The compound also has a small pool.

He plans to turn the truck head into an office.

Wafula said that when he decided to construct the unique house, some of his neighbours thought that he was going mad.

“Everyone who was coming there thought I was crazy. A neighbor even offered to give me two containers to build a house in exchange for the truck,” he said.

He plans to venture into the Airbnb business where he will rent the house at a rate of Ksh 8,000 a night.

Here ate photos of the truck house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST