About Us

At Ilara Health, we equip a network of small, peri-urban healthcare providers with life-saving and essential diagnostic tools to improve the quality of medical care across sub-Saharan Africa. As informal businesses, these clinics and pharmacies lack access to the traditional financial services typically used by SMEs to support their growth. Through smart financing options, Ilara Health connects these small businesses to revenue generating diagnostic assets that enable them to both develop their business and improve the quality of care they provide to their patients.

Company Overview

As a company we are swift and proactive to decisive action in delivering the desired results and eliminating distractions that hinder us from achieving our desired results. We pride ourselves in being straightforward, clear, and concise about our needs & knowing when it’s best to ask for help. As such, we are graceful in victory and own up to our mistakes. Our clients are important to us and we value our clients and relentlessly focus on providing our customers’ promise, by building high quality systems, exercising operation discipline and planning for long-term scale. We cultivate empathy with our customers and continually seek to better understand their needs. At Ilara Health, we believe that growth is life and we equip each other to always spot useful opportunities for growth & to develop innovative ways to continuously improve. We explore our full potential daily and reinvent ourselves to be able to drive the desired growth for ourselves and our community. Doing it better is important to us and we never settle in everything that we do. We challenge our ideas of what’s possible in order to better meet our goals. We invite different perspectives, consider all variables including the resources we have available to implement an idea and explore all avenues we can to make a positive change possible.

About the Role

We are currently looking to hire SalesTrainees. They will go through a 3 month training program in our Sales Academy and become full time employees upon successfully completing the academy.

Responsibilities

Go through a training program designed to equip you with the necessary skills to become successful Sales Representatives.

Internalize operational best practices

Pitch to potential customers with the goal of making a sale

Behavioral Requirements

Good time management.

Be a Team player

Passion for sales

Positive Attitude

Willing to learn

Benefits

Travel reimbursements for travel expenses incurred at work- while going to the field. Please note that this does not cover for daily transportation to the office

Working with a team of smart, vibrant and diverse professionals.

Medical Insurance upon successfully completing the academy.

Learn to become a world class sales professional.

How to Apply

