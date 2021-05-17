Job Title: Engineering Project Trainee

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit an Engineering Project Trainee.

Responsibilities

Maintenance: Support in maintenance planning and performance tracking. Enhance equipment reliability through championing the Autonomous and predictive programmes.

Support in maintenance planning and performance tracking. Enhance equipment reliability through championing the Autonomous and predictive programmes. Calibration : Carry out calibration of assigned instruments and support in the real-time log of calibration test points in CMMS

: Carry out calibration of assigned instruments and support in the real-time log of calibration test points in CMMS Spare parts management : Implement the bin location identification for quick retrieval of spare parts in CMMS.

: Implement the bin location identification for quick retrieval of spare parts in CMMS. Projects support : Assists in developing projects scope, design and execution as per the current GSK Project Management Standards while supporting the day to day supervision of contractors.

: Assists in developing projects scope, design and execution as per the current GSK Project Management Standards while supporting the day to day supervision of contractors. Engineering drawings : Developing new and updating existing engineering drawings.

: Developing new and updating existing engineering drawings. Engineering compliance: Support in carrying out commissioning or decommissioning protocols of equipment, reviewing and updating of gap analysis for engineering global and local standards.

Qualifications

Graduate in Mechanical, Electrical or Electronics Engineering

Proficient in Auto CAD

Knowledge and exposure in the use of computerized management systems and other ERPs

How to apply

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 17th May 2021 clearly marking the title – “Engineering Project Trainee”