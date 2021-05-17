Job Title: Engineering Project Trainee

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit an Engineering Project Trainee.

Responsibilities

  • Maintenance: Support in maintenance planning and performance tracking. Enhance equipment reliability through championing the Autonomous and predictive programmes.
  • Calibration: Carry out calibration of assigned instruments and support in the real-time log of calibration test points in CMMS
  • Spare parts management: Implement the bin location identification for quick retrieval of spare parts in CMMS.
  • Projects support: Assists in developing projects scope, design and execution as per the current GSK Project Management Standards while supporting the day to day supervision of contractors.
  • Engineering drawings: Developing new and updating existing engineering drawings.
  • Engineering compliance: Support in carrying out commissioning or decommissioning protocols of equipment, reviewing and updating of gap analysis for engineering global and local standards.

Qualifications

  • Graduate in Mechanical, Electrical or Electronics Engineering
  • Proficient in Auto CAD
  • Knowledge and exposure in the use of computerized management systems and other ERPs

How to apply

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 17th May 2021 clearly marking the title – “Engineering Project Trainee” 

