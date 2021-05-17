Job Title: Engineering Project Trainee
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit an Engineering Project Trainee.
Responsibilities
- Maintenance: Support in maintenance planning and performance tracking. Enhance equipment reliability through championing the Autonomous and predictive programmes.
- Calibration: Carry out calibration of assigned instruments and support in the real-time log of calibration test points in CMMS
- Spare parts management: Implement the bin location identification for quick retrieval of spare parts in CMMS.
- Projects support: Assists in developing projects scope, design and execution as per the current GSK Project Management Standards while supporting the day to day supervision of contractors.
- Engineering drawings: Developing new and updating existing engineering drawings.
- Engineering compliance: Support in carrying out commissioning or decommissioning protocols of equipment, reviewing and updating of gap analysis for engineering global and local standards.
Qualifications
- Graduate in Mechanical, Electrical or Electronics Engineering
- Proficient in Auto CAD
- Knowledge and exposure in the use of computerized management systems and other ERPs
How to apply
Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 17th May 2021 clearly marking the title – “Engineering Project Trainee”
