Monday, May 17, 2021 – Revered boychild spokesperson, Cyprian Nyakundi, has caused commotion online after he shared a video of a woman bowing down as a sign of respect to her husband while serving him food.

Nyakundi evoked emotions after he said that all married women should always bow down while serving food to their husbands, something that is common in Uganda.

While most men supported Nyakundi’s sentiments, feminists went on a ranting spree.

“This is how marriage should be. If you’re not getting this, then it’s time to consider divorce/bachelorhood.

“Kama Bill Gates wameachana, sembuse wewe Mogaka, Kamau, Otieno ama Wafula?” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below and feel free to share your thoughts.

