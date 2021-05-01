Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Kenya is always ranked among the best countries in Africa in most aspects but when it comes to bedroom affairs, Kenyans seem to be performing poorly.

This after Kenya failed to make it to the top ten list of the sexually active countries in the continent.

A survey conducted byDurex found Ugandans and Cameroonians among the most sexually active countries in Africa, and to some extent, the world.

The survey ranked Burkina Faso, the West African country with a population of 21 million and a birth rate of 42.42% top of the sexually active list.

Second on the list is Cameroon with a 36.58% birthrate from a 23.34 million population.

Uganda and Gabon lie in third and fourth respectively on the list.

The East African nation boasts a 34.17% birth rate while Gabon’s fertility rate stands at 34.64%.

Fifth on the list is Zambia with a birth rate of 42.46%.

West African countries Senegal and Nigeria came in at sixth and seventh positions with a fertility rate of 35.09 % and 38.03% respectively.

The African island nation, São Time and Principe, whose population counts at 190,344, is in 8th place with a 35.12% birth rate.

The Republic of Congo makes the list in ninth with a 36.59% birth rate while Tanzania completes the top 10 list with a 36.82% birth rate.

See the top ten sexually active countries in Africa

1. Burkina Faso

2. Cameroon

3. Uganda

4. Gabon

5. Zambia

6. Senegal

7. Nigeria

8. Sao Tome Principe

9. Republic of Congo

10. Tanzania

