Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Tanzania President Samia Suluhu is in the country for a two-day state visit where she will hold bilateral talks with her host, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Suluhu arrived in the country at around 9.40 am Tuesday, where she caused huge traffic congestion along Mombasa Road on her way to State House.

Suluhu was received at the JKIA by Kenya’s Foreign CS Raychelle Omamo and Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed among other leaders.

However, Deputy President William Ruto was a no-show during the arrival of the Tanzania President.

Ruto’s absence might have been triggered by the soiled relationship between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, he was busy hosting religious leaders at his Karen home.

“Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers,” Ruto wrote on Twitter when hosting the religious leaders.

“Handed over a vehicle to Rev. Daniel Lotuno of AIC Ilmasin, Kiserian, Kajiado County.

“Blessed to have joined the church in acquiring a tool for evangelization,” Ruto added.

