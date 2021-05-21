Friday, May 21, 2021 – Did you know Galton Fenzi became Kenya’s first motorist to drive from Nairobi to Mombasa in January 1926 when the road, that today snakes to mwambao, was not even a dirt track?

Galton-Fenzi, co-driven by Captain Gethin gassed a Riley 12/50 from Britain’s Riley Motor Car Ltd and had to clear bushes while ensuring lions did not feast on them.

The pair drove the 1000 kilometres for 15 days without a petrol station on site, and when they reached Voi, they had to clear bushes to reach Mombasa.

If you are a member of the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA), then you have to thank Galton Fenzi who founded it as the Royal East African Automobile Association in 1919 to “promote and safeguard the interest of motorists.”

Galton Fenzi’s Royal East African Automobile Association also managed the earliest Safari Rallies, before his death in 1937 at 56.

See the photo of their first trip to Mombasa.

