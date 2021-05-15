Saturday, 15 May 2021 – A video showing how Thika Section 9 estate was turned into a swamp following heavy rains has emerged.

In the video, beautiful mansions and cars are seen covered in floods due to poor drainage.

This should be a wake-up call for anyone who is planning to buy land to build a residential home.

Do proper research on drainage before investing your money or else, you will be left crying in the toilet like these residents of Thika Section 9.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST