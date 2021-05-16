Home Forum This poor boychild is probably counting losses after spoiling a pack of... This poor boychild is probably counting losses after spoiling a pack of slay queens at Quiver – Look at his facial expression (PHOTO) May 16, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A PASTOR slaps a congregant like a burukenge during a deliverance service – This is what angered the man of God! Eh! Eh! (VIDEO). LARRY MADOWO takes his last selfie with his colleagues at BBC and jets to Nairobi to start CNN job. If you want to be embarrassed, approach such ladies who use their own money to buy drinks in clubs (PHOTOs) Before you entertain women in clubs like this guy, please remember your folks in the village (PHOTO) Remember we are going home after this – This guy seems to be reminding a slay queen at Quiver Lounge. Have you seen this upcoming VERA SIDIKA with a heavy load that resembles a mountain peak? (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow