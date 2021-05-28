Home Gossip This little-known Kisii lady will ‘kill’ Kenyan men? Look at that voluptuous... This little-known Kisii lady will ‘kill’ Kenyan men? Look at that voluptuous body (PHOTOs) May 28, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Just like GUARDIAN ANGEL’s wife, this mama looks juicy in her 50s – See curves (PHOTOs) Here’s the amount of money that cousin eater, KABI WA JESUS, wants to pay as child support for his daughter ABBY after DNA test... Remember slay queen MIRFAT MUSA who became famous by dissing broke men? – Age has caught up with her and she is now a... PHOTO of PAULINE NJOROGE’s sister TINA who is highly educated and not married – Where are the single men? Yummy PHOTOs of PAULINE NJOROGE! You mean there’s no Kenyan man who has managed to sweep her heart? – Are you waiting for Nigerian... Spotted: The next time you buy a T-shirt, please understand what is written on it (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow