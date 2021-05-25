Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has explained why it withdrew from carrying out investigations into the murder of Somali –American Businessman Bashir Mohamed.

Bashir, an architect, mysteriously disappeared after last seen at Lavington’s Miale lounge, with the body later found at Kerugoya level 5 hospital after it was picked from river Nyamindi.

In a statement on Monday, the agency stated that they had full trust in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to deliver in the case that had attracted much attention.

A report by Government Chief Pathologist Johannsen Oduor indicated that the slain businessman died of strangulation.

The report further showed that Bashir was tortured owing to the injuries in the head, burn marks on his body, and his toenails plucked off before his death.

Award-winning photographer Boniface Mwangi has revealed the killers of Bashir, who had contacts with senior government officials including Deputy President William Ruto.

Mwangi, in a social media post, said Bashir’s well-planned murder was carried out by the state.

