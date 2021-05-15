Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr. has criticised Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade for mocking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga after the High Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill unconstitutional.

In a scathing ruling, five High Court Judges led by Justices Joel Ngugi, Jairus Ngaa, Chacha Mwita, George Odunga, and Teresia Matheka declared that the BBI bill was irregular, illegal, and unconstitutional.

The judgment is arguably the most significant ruling by Kenyan courts since President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win was nullified in 2017.

Moments after the historic ruling, Ruto led the Tanga Tanga brigade in celebration and also mocked Raila Odinga, who was among the proponents of the bill.

Commenting on Ruto and Tanga Tanga’s celebration, Mutula said if the BBI bill had passed, it would have favoured DP more than any other politician in Kenya.

According to the outspoken lawmaker, Raila Odinga had nothing to lose and it is Ruto who will lose badly because he will be left in the cold by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Premier.

“I don’t see the main reason why the so-called Tangatanga brigade and the Deputy president Dr. William Ruto are so happy about the verdict given on Thursday by the Five High Court judges on BBI.

“What Ruto doesn’t know is that BBI would have benefited him the most in 2022 but now that it has flopped, he risks being left in the cold by the two political heavyweights,” Kilonzo told one of the local dailies on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST