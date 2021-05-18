Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Today, Attorney General, Paul Kihara, shocked Kenyans after he withdrew his application for stay of the five-judge bench ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

On Monday, Kihara moved to the High court and filed an appeal against last week’s ruling by a five-Judge bench that declared BBI unconstitutional.

However, in a surprise move on Tuesday, Kihara wrote to the Deputy Registrar of the High Court and notified him that he has withdrawn the case because he wishes to move to the Court of Appeal to seek the same reliefs.

Reacting to the move, Kenyatta University lecturer, Prof Edward Kisiangani, said the AG made the move because he realised that he will get a favourable ruling at the Court of Appeal headed by Justice Wanjiku Karanja.

“In withdrawing his Notice of Motion to ask the High Court to stay the BBII orders today, the AG now moves to the Court of Appeal where he hopes to get a favourable ruling.

“We wait to see how the Court of Appeal can ignore the profound constitutional issues raised to grant a stay,” Kisiangani wrote on his Twitter page.

