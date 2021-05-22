Sunday, May 22, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has reacted to the coronation of National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, as the Mt Kenya spokesman.

Muturi, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, will today be crowned as the Mt Kenya spokesman at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a County.

There was heavy police presence around the shrine on Saturday morning and this forced Kang’ata to make fun of the event that had the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“These are the people who have attended in their thousands Hon Muturi coronation as Kikuyu spokesman in my Constituency, Kiharu.” Irungu Kang’ata wrote on Twitter and shared photos of police officers.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has also told Speaker Justin Muturi that he isn’t welcome at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga.

Mwangi said the place is a Holy Shrine and whoever is engaging in witchcraft and wants to be cursed can do so away from Murang’a County.

