Friday, May, 28, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has a big ego like a peacock, going by how he responded to a Wednesday statement by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, who said thousands of Kenyans who lost their citizenship under the old constitution will now regain their status in a new drive spearheaded by the Department of Immigration.

The general, who was deported to Canada in 2018 for being an alien, is currently living in Toronto, where he has even set up a vibrant law firm.

In the new directive, Kenyans like Miguna Miguna will have to walk to the nearest Kenya embassy or high commission and file an application and they will be allowed back in the country without any hitch.

But Miguna, who commented on social media on Thursday, said he is a Kenyan-born citizen and he will not waste his time filing forms.

He urged Matiang’i, who he termed as a ‘piglet’ to obey court orders that declared that Miguna Miguna is a Kenyan citizen.

“To Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and despotic piglet @FredMatiangi: OBEY ALL THE COURT ORDERS.

“The Courts have ruled that @MigunaMigunais a Kenyan-born citizen who NEVER LOST HIS CITIZENSHIP and that you violated his rights by FORCEFULLY REMOVING HIM FROM KENYA.

“Stop the silly games,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

