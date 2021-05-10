Monday, May 10, 2021 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has said Deputy President William Ruto was not shocked by Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri’s decision to support the Constitutional Amendment 2020, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

In an interview with Citizen TV senior reporter, Francis Gachuri, Nyoro said Ruto knew that Ngunjiri was going to vote YES for the BBI report in the Parliament.

He went on giving out details on why DP Ruto called them for a meeting at his Karen residence on Friday.

He said the DP urged them to prepare for a referendum since the Senate will approve the Bill on Tuesday.

“Deputy President, William Samoei Ruto was aware that there is a group of Tangatanga Members led by Bahati Member of Parliament, who were going to vote Yes for BBI Report.

“So it did not affect him in any way.”

“And immediately after the Parliament passed the BBI report DP Ruto called us for a meeting, and he told us to prepare Kenyans for a referendum.

“Because he is even aware of what is going to happen in the Senate on Tuesday,” Nyoro said.

