Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence after he was humiliated on Thursday in Parliament during voting for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

During the voting process, Ruto’s team only managed 83 MPs while President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga managed 233 MPs.

With this kind of number, the Ruto team was humiliated badly since the bill now heads to a referendum which will be held in the next 90 days.

Speaking after the defeat, Ruto, who is second in command, acknowledged the defeat and said now it is the people who will decide.

“Being a democracy, the national assembly voted on the Constitution amendment Bill and so will the senate.

“When the people’s turn comes they too will vote and we will march on. We should respect everyone’s decision & accept democratic outcomes; all views make us stronger together,” Ruto said on his Twitter page.

