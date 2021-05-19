Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken to social media platforms to celebrate the victory in Rurii and Juja by-elections, where his ally Moses Kuria’s candidate, George Koimburi, is projected to carry the day.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ruto thanked his foot soldiers for doing a good job in Juja, Bonchari and Rurii by-elections.

“We thank GOD for Hustler nation VICTORY in Juja & Rurie and the AWESOME show in Bonchari.

“A big CONGRATULATIONS to all our hustler TEAMS for a sterling PERFORMANCE against all odds. HONGERA our competitors, let’s keep it ISSUE BASED and PULL together.

” Sasa tupange uchumi na Big4,” Ruto said.

In Rurii ward, Francis Muraya of UDA won the election and in Bonchari, UDA candidate Teresa Bitutu performed excellently though she was defeated by ODM‘s candidate, Pavel Oimeke, who was declared the winner of the chaotic by-election.

Ruto’s candidate’s win in the Mt Kenya region is an indication that President Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer the kingpin especially at this time he has channeled all his energy in campaigning for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

