Thursday, May 27, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a message to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria after he defeated him in the just concluded Juja by-election.

In the high stake mini poll, Moses Kuria‘s candidate, George Koimburi of People Empowerment Party (PEP), defeated Uhuru‘s candidate, Susan Wakapee, who emerged second.

Speaking for the first time since the Juja humiliation last week, Uhuru, who spoke during the National Prayer Breakfast meeting held at Parliament buildings on Thursday, called on leaders to exercise restraint and respect those in office.

And in what appeared to be a swipe at Moses Kuria, the father of the nation stated that those using abusive language are destined to fail and will make no progress in their endeavours.

Kenyatta said that abuse and propaganda will not deter him from serving Kenyans as their president as the citizens who voted for him are not interested in vulgar language but development.

Immediately after Juja’s win, Moses Kuria held a meeting in Juja town where he used vulgar language to describe Uhuru and Susan Wakapee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST