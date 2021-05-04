Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, is among senior politicians in Kenya who have expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Uhuru, 61, is expected to retire in 2022 after serving the country for two five-year terms.

Other leaders who have expressed interest in the presidency include indefatigable Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

However, according to ODM blogger, Gordon Opiyo, Moi has decided to vacate his statehouse bid and instead support Raila Odinga in 2022.

Over the weekend, Moi visited Alego Usonga constituency where he met renowned Luo businessman Edwin Ng’onga who is a close friend of Raila Odinga.

During his two-day stay at the palatial home of the billionaire located along Kanyaboli beaches, Gideon, who was accompanied by Raila Odinga’s Jnr, said he will endorse Baba for the top seat in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST