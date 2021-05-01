Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Tension is still very high in Alego Usonga, Siaya County, after Senator James Orengo and Rarieda lawmaker, Otiende Amollo, were roughed up in a function on Friday.

During the charged meeting, goons emerged from nowhere and started roughing up Orengo, Amollo, Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor, and Alego Usonga MP, Sam Atandi.

The four had started addressing the crowd telling them why it is important for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to be amended before it is passed by the bicameral house.

And since ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, wants the document to be passed without amendment, the four were viewed as being opposed to Jakom and that is when they found themselves inside the hornet’s nest.

Aspiring Alego Usoga MP Dr. Nicholus Kut Ochogo is said to be the man who organized goons who accosted and chase away Orengo and his colleagues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST