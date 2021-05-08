Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri is still making headlines after he betrayed Deputy President William Ruto.

During the Thursday voting of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Ngunjiri, who has been claiming to be an ardent follower of Ruto, voted yes instead of voting No as he was advised by his boss.

Speaking on Friday, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, said Kimani Ngunjiri betrayed Ruto after he was bribed with Sh 100,000 by a senior parliamentary official who was bribing MPs before the voting of the bill.

“I never knew a member of parliament who went and convinced thousands of people to elect him can be given a paltry Ksh 100k to vote this way or the other way on the floor of the house,” Nyoro stated.

Despite the fury from Nyoro, the BBI reggae is now headed to the referendum.

According to the Constitution, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is supposed to hold a referendum within the next 90 days.

