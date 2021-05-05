Wednesday May 5, 2021 – Court of Appeal Judge William Ouko may be our next Supreme Court judge, taking the place of Justice Jackton Ojwang’, who retired from the bench after attaining his retirement age.

This is after Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Commissioner Macharia Njeru inadvertently shared details of the rankings for Chief Justice candidates that have remained secret since the nomination of Martha Koome.

Macharia disclosed that Justice William Ouko was a top contender for the Chief Justice position in the rankings that have been shrouded in secrecy and allegations of rigging.

He was speaking during Ouko’s interview for the Supreme Court Judge when he praised him for his humility and mentioned the statement in passing.

“I’m impressed by your humility and of course you were one of the leading candidates for the CJ position and you have taken it in stride and a lot of humility,” he began.

“What makes you a humble person who is able to take the results of a situation in stride and move on because it is something that lacks in many of us,” Njeru posed to Ouko.

Humbled by the sentiments, Ouko attributed the quality to his upbringing and training.

“I have been taught to respect others and not talk at the top of my voice,” he said.

Given the job, the 60-year-old maintained that he would use the same attributes to ensure that he went about his duties.

“I will use the attributes to resolve conflict, see other people’s point of view, to be patient and slow to anger.

“If I am honoured with the appointment, the same attributes will not change,” Ouko said.

The Court of Appeal judge is respected for his work in improving the conditions of service and institutionalizing retirement benefits for judicial officers.

He is a custodian of many judicial traditions and customs because of his massive institutional memory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST