Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may be taken to court over the chaos that broke at Mang’u High School on Tuesday night during the vote tallying exercise for the just concluded Juja by- election.

According to Hustler‘s spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru received intelligence on Tuesday noon that Jubilee Party candidate, Susan Njeri Waititu, was losing the poll to People Empowerment Party(PEP) candidate, George Koimburi.

Upon receiving intelligence, Uhuru reactivated his machinery led by Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro, Energy Principal Secretary, Eddie Njoroge, and Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno.

The plan was for Eddie to order Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) to switch off lights at Mwai Kibaki’s Amphitheatre at Mang’u High School and then Nyoro and General Service Unit (GSU) officers and Mungiki members storm the venue and sneak boxes stuffed with Susan Waititu’S votes.

However, their nefarious plot was thwarted by members of the press and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials who remained vigilant and the votes were safe and nobody was allowed to play any monkey business around the venue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST