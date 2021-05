Saturday, May 29, 2021 – A young man was rescued by police officers after he was cornered by a mob and almost beaten to death.

The said man is a notorious thief who has been terrorizing motorists around Kiambu town by stealing side mirrors.

He was beaten like a bukurenge and almost lynched but luckily, police saved his life.

See photos shared by a social media user.

The Kenyan DAILY POST