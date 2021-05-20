Thursday, May 20, 2021 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is now seeking to attach luxury cars and a posh house linked to Migori Governor Okoth Obado in a bid to recover Sh73.47 million that he and his children looted from the county.

In an application filed under a certificate of urgency at the High Court, EACC says the properties were acquired by proceeds of corruption.

Last year, Obado and his four children were charged with graft after the prosecution linked them with the theft of Sh73.47 million.

They were released on a bail of Sh45 million.

Obado also faces a murder case following the brutal murder of his pregnant girlfriend Sharon Otieno in 2018.

In the papers, Lunyolo sought the High Court’s nod to attach the governor’s multi-million shilling house—Loresho Ridge—and luxury cars Land Cruiser V8 registration number KCK 997W and KCK 722B.

The loot, EACC holds, was acquired through a family and proxy network involving the governor, his children, and close associates.

In the papers, EACC listed the governor’s children; Evelyne Adhiambo Zachary, Dan Achola Okoth, Scarlet Susan Okoth, and Jerry Zachary Okoth as respondents.

Jared Kwaga has been listed as the director of companies that were awarded fictitious contracts by the county government and paid millions of shillings. He controls 16 companies that were formed to secure tenders are channel the proceeds to Obado.

The commission said Obado, in abuse of his power as governor, amassed assets valued at Sh73.47 million procured from proceeds of dubious contracts with the county government.

Lunyolo said that Sh38.94 million was wired to Dan and Jerry for their university tuition fees and upkeep.

A portion of the cash was used to purchase the two luxury motor vehicles of Dan registered in the names of Dan and a private limited liability company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST