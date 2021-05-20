Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has been accused of attempting to bungle the just concluded Bonchari by-elections where his favourite candidate, Zebedeo Opore of Jubilee, lost to ODM’s Pavel Oimeke.

Matiang’i reportedly used chiefs to bribe voters and unleashed state machinery to intimidate candidates who were vying for the seat.

The vocal CS wanted to use the Bonchari by-elections to launch his political ambitions but his plan flopped badly.

A photo of a chief who was reportedly captured on camera dishing out money to voters in the just concluded by-elections has emerged.

A Twitter user shared the photo and hit out at Matiang’i saying, “Armed with bundles of notes, chiefs and their assistants were on the roll, bribing voters in Bonchari like their lives depended on Jubilee,”

