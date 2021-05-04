Home Gossip They are back: 3 Slay queens spotted sharing one Delmonte at Quiver... They are back: 3 Slay queens spotted sharing one Delmonte at Quiver while preying on men to buy them beer (PHOTO) May 4, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Imagine this is a church somewhere! – Madness? (PHOTOs) Is this the reason CHRIS KIRUBI encouraged Kenyan men to marry from Uganda? – Look at this lass from Kampala (PHOTOs) NIKITA KERING should give men a space to breathe – Who chews these goodies?(New juicy PHOTOs) Hardworking lady spotted doing clean hustle instead of massaging sponsors’ bellies in dingy lodgings like her agemates (PHOTOs). Big machine for big boys: Do you think you can handle her? (PHOTOs) Is ERIC OMONDI mentally okay? Things have never been the same again since he was dumped by his hot Italian ex-girlfriend (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 278,659FansLike52,497FollowersFollow