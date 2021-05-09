Sunday, May 9, 2021 – A close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to forget going for a referendum if Senate passes the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Already, National Assembly has passed the bill and the Senate is set to vote on the bill next week.

Speaking on Saturday, nominated MP, David Ole Sankok, said if the Senate vote yes for the Bill, Kenyans will not be required to go to a referendum.

Sankok explained that if Article 257 of the constitution is applied then if the Senate passes the BBI, then the Bill will not require to go to a referendum, and hence the final step will be to take the report to the President after which it will be assented to become part of the law.

Article 257[9 states that if both houses the Senate and the National Assembly passes the Building Bridges Initiative per Articles 256 (4) and (5) which states that “(4) Subject to clause (5), the President shall assent to the Bill and cause it to be published within thirty days after the Bill is enacted by Parliament”

This means the Bill will not require a referendum and hence it shall be submitted for presidential assent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST